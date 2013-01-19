Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Rally of Monaco on Saturday
1. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen 5:18:57.200
2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +01:39.900
3. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Citroen 03:49.000
4. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen 05:26.300
5. Bryan Bouffier (France) Citroen 08:13.100
6. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 12:03.700
7. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 23:27.300
8. Sepp Wiegand (Germany) Skoda 29:34.500
9. Olivier Burri (Switzerland) Peugeot 35:38.200
10. Michal Kosciuszko (Poland) Mini 36:28.000
(rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)