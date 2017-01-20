Motor racing-One F1 comeback is enough for Button
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
Jan 20 (Gracenote) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Monaco on Thursday 1. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 15:01.100 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Ford +00:07.800 3. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota 00:15.000 4. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 00:15.800 5. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 00:19.400 6. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 00:21.000 7. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen 00:25.400 8. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 00:26.600 9. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota 00:28.400 10. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda 00:58.400
MONACO, May 29 Once-dominant Mercedes are now the underdogs in the Formula One title race, team boss Toto Wolff said after rivals Ferrari took a resounding one-two in Monaco on Sunday.