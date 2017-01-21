Motor racing-One F1 comeback is enough for Button
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
Jan 21 (Gracenote) - Leg 3 Classification from the Rally of Monaco on Saturday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Ford 3:26:10.700 2. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford +00:47.100 3. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota 02:20.600 4. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen 03:47.300 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 04:03.200 6. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 07:27.200 7. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda 09:15.200 8. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda 12:34.400 9. Bryan Bouffier (France) Ford 14:41.900 10. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda 14:59.300
MONACO, May 29 Once-dominant Mercedes are now the underdogs in the Formula One title race, team boss Toto Wolff said after rivals Ferrari took a resounding one-two in Monaco on Sunday.