Motor racing-Growing up fast, Stroll scores first points
MONTREAL, June 11 Lance Stroll hit back at his critics in style on Sunday by taking his first Formula One points in front of a flag-waving crowd of home fans at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Jan 18 Monte Carlo rally first leg classification on Wednesday. 1. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen 1:30:30.100 2. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Mini +01:04.200 3. Petter Solberg (Norway) Ford 01:05.200 4. Sebastien Ogier (France) Skoda 02:21.100 5. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) Ford 02:26.500 6. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen 02:30.000 7. Francois Delecour (France) Ford 02:49.900 8. Pierre Campana (France) Mini 04:09.700 9. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 04:14.000 10. Per-Gunnar Andersson (Sweden) Proton 04:33.800 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
MONTREAL, June 11 Lance Stroll hit back at his critics in style on Sunday by taking his first Formula One points in front of a flag-waving crowd of home fans at the Canadian Grand Prix.
MONTREAL, June 11 For a moment, McLaren allowed themselves to dream at the Canadian Grand Prix before the all-too-familiar nightmare returned.