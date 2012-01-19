Jan 19 Citroen's Sebastien Loeb extended
his lead in the Monte Carlo rally on Thursday while
fellow-Frenchman Sebastien Ogier crashed heavily and retired.
The eight times world champion ended the second leg of the
season-opening event with a lead of one minute 37 seconds over
Spaniard Dani Sordo in a Mini, with Ford's Norwegian Petter
Solberg in third place a further three seconds behind.
Loeb's former team mate Ogier, driving a Super2000
specification Skoda before returning with Volkswagen for a full
challenge next season, had kept up with the leaders in the icy
conditions but crashed on the day's final stage.
He and co-driver Julien Ingrassia were unhurt.
"Today was easier than yesterday, more like a normal Tarmac
rally but it was still tricky because it was very muddy in
places," said Loeb, fastest on five of the day's six stages.
"But I was feeling good so I tried to push. I don't know
what will happen tomorrow and with the conditions suiting me
today I tried to take everything I can."
Citroen's Mikko Hirvonen, last year's overall runner-up who
has moved from Ford to become Loeb's team mate, was in fourth
place.
The most prestigious and historic rally in the championship,
as well as one of the toughest, ends in the Mediterranean
principality on Sunday after 18 special stages including the
spectacular Col du Turini.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)