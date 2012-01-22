Motor racing-Growing up fast, Stroll scores first points
MONTREAL, June 11 Lance Stroll hit back at his critics in style on Sunday by taking his first Formula One points in front of a flag-waving crowd of home fans at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Jan 22 Result of the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally on Sunday 1. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen 4:32:39.900 2. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Mini +02:45.500 3. Petter Solberg (Norway) Ford 03:14.100 4. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen 04:06.800 5. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) Ford 06:03.400 6. Francois Delecour (France) Ford 07:47.900 7. Pierre Campana (France) Mini 08:31.400 8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 10:34.600 9. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 16:10.700 10. Armindo Araujo (Portugal) Mini 16:16.600 (Compiled by Infostrada sports, editing by Alan Baldwin)
MONTREAL, June 11 Lance Stroll hit back at his critics in style on Sunday by taking his first Formula One points in front of a flag-waving crowd of home fans at the Canadian Grand Prix.
MONTREAL, June 11 For a moment, McLaren allowed themselves to dream at the Canadian Grand Prix before the all-too-familiar nightmare returned.