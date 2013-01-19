Jan 19 Frenchman Sebastien Loeb won the Monte Carlo Rally on Saturday after the final part was cancelled because too many spectators turned up for the last two stages.

"The organisers ... have stopped the event early, after huge numbers of spectators forced the cancellation of the final two stages on safety grounds," World Rallying Championship said on its website (www.wrc.com).

"The results after SS16 become the final classification, meaning Citroen DS3 driver Sebastien Loeb has claimed his 77th victory in the FIA World Rally Championship and his seventh on the Rally Monte-Carlo."

Although Frenchman Loeb is not challenging for an astonishing 10th title in a row, he has made clear that he still wants to win the four rounds of the 13-event championship that he is contesting.

His compatriot Sebastien Ogier was second on his debut for Volkswagen, with Spain's Dani Sordo taking third place driving a Citroen. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)