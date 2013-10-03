PARIS Oct 3 Factbox on Frenchman Sebastien Ogier, who clinched his first rallying world title on Thursday.

Born: December 17, 1983 in Gap, France

EARLY CAREER

* He made his rallying debut as a junior in 2005 and won the Junior WRC world title in his first season in the category in 2008.

* The same year, team Citroen offered him a shot in the main WRC championship and he won the first stage of the Wales Rally, keeping the lead until a mechanical problem forced him to pull out.

* Ogier started the 2009 season for Citroen in their junior team. He took his first podium when finishing second in Greece behind Mikko Hirvonen and finished eighth in the World Rally Championship.

* He clinched his maiden victory at the Rally of Portugal in 2010 and was promoted to Citroen's main World Rally Team, at the expense of Spaniard Dani Sordo, for the last three races of the season. Ogier made the most of it with a second-place finish in Finland and a victory in Japan.

OFFICIAL CITROEN DRIVER

* In 2011, Citroen gave him a spot for the whole season in their World Rally Team alongside champion Sebastien Loeb.

* He clinched the first of his five victories of the season in Portugal, also winning in Jordan, Greece, Germany and France to finish third in the championship behind Loeb.

MOVE TO VOLKSWAGEN

* Ogier started the 2012 season with Volkswagen, with the goal of developing a car for the next year.

* Although driving a low-performance Skoda, he regularly competed with the WRC drivers and finished 10th in the championship.

* When Loeb decided to leave the championship following his ninth consecutive world title and compete in only four rallies in the 2013 season, Ogier became the pundits' favourite for the title.

CHAMPIONSHIP WIN

* Ogier finished second to Loeb at the season-opening Rally Monte Carlo but ahead of all his rivals for the title.

* He won the three following rallies in Sweden, Mexico and Portugal to take a firm grip at the top of the standings.

* Three more victories, in Italy, Finland and Australia, in the next six races all but secured his maiden world title.

* Ogier sealed the championship on Thursday when his nearest rival Thierry Neuville of Belgium failed to win the power stage on the opening day of the Rally of France, meaning he could no longer catch the Frenchman in the standings.