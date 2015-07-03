July 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Poland on Friday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 1:17:42.500 2. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen +00:02.100 3. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 00:10.800 4. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 00:16.700 5. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 00:35.900 6. Robert Kubica (Poland) Ford 00:37.400 7. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 00:41.300 8. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 01:07.100 9. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 01:15.000 10. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen 01:15.500