July 3 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Poland on Sunday
Drivers Points
1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 143
2. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 92
3. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 72
4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 68
5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport N 68
6. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 62
7. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team (2016) 61
8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Dmack World Rally Team 52
9. Kris Meeke (Britain) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 26
10. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 24
11. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 14
12. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 10
13. Craig Breen (Ireland) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 10
13. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 10
15. Teemu Suninen (Finland) TGS Worldwide 8
16. Marcos Ligato (Argentina) Marcos Ligato 6
17. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 6
18. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) F.W.R.T. 4
19. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Esapekka Lappi 2
19. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 2
19. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 2
22. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Nicolas Fuchs 2
23. Kevin Abbring (Netherlands) Hyundai Motorsport N 2
24. Armin Kremer (Germany) BRR Baumschlager Rallye and Racing 1
24. Valeriy Gorban (Ukraine) Eurolamp World Rally Team 1
24. Karl Kruuda (Estonia) Dmack World Rally Team 1