(adds ford statement)

March 30 The three remaining stages of the Rally of Portugal were cancelled on Friday due to safety concerns after heavy rain caused a series of problems during the morning session.

Ford drivers Jari-Matti Latvala and Petter Solberg crashed on consecutive stages while leading the rally.

"It's actually quite hard to believe what's happened: it's still sinking in. To go from the position we were in last night, first and second, to this...it's unbelievable, particularly with them going out one after another," team manager Gerard Quinn told the Ford website.

"I very much hope that we will see them both out tomorrow and from what we know now, I see no reason why that shouldn't be the case."

Ford World Rally Team director Malcolm Wilson said the disappointment of the double retirement was felt throughout the team.

"After Sebastien Loeb's retirement, we had an opportunity to close on our championship rivals, but we squandered an incredible lifeline," Wilson said.

"Conditions were treacherous but both drivers have a lot of experience. We didn't need the pace, we needed to be smart and clever but we were caught out."

Overnight leader Latvala went off the road and got stuck in a ditch on stage five as heavy rain and patches of fog made driving treacherous.

Unable to continue, the overall lead went to team mate Solberg only for the Norwegian to suffer a similar fate on the next stage.

Mikko Hirvonen, who moved to Citroen for this season, held a lead of 36.3 seconds over M-Sport Ford driver Evgeny Novikov after seven stages.

"It is so slippery, so muddy," Finn Hirvonen told the wrc.com.

"The changes of grip are so sudden that anything is possible. I am leading but that doesn't mean it is easy."

Hirvonen, who has yet to win for Citroen, could take the lead in the drivers' championship after eight-times world champion Sebastien Loeb retired from the rally on Thursday following a crash on the second stage.

The race is scheduled to restart on Saturday and ends on Sunday. (Writing by Alison Wildey in London; Editing by Ed Osmond)