April 1 Finland's Mikko Hirvonen won the Portuguese rally on Sunday and seized the world championship lead from Citroen team mate Sebastien Loeb.

The comfortable victory, after all his main works team rivals had crashed out, was Hirvonen's first for the French manufacturer since moving from Ford at the end of last year.

Norway's Mads Ostberg finished second, one minute 51 seconds behind, in a privately-entered Ford while Russian Evgeny Novikov, also driving a Ford, took his first world rally championship podium with third place.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)