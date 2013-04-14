April 14 France's Sebastien Ogier claimed victory in the Rally of Portugal on Sunday to extend his lead at the top of the world championship standings.

It was the third win in a row for the Volkswagen driver, and increased his championship lead to 54 points over Citroen's Mikko Hirvonen.

Hirvonen was second in the Algarve-based rally, 58.2 seconds off the pace, while Ogier's team mate Jari-Matti Latvala was third.

Ogier's win came despite suffering the effects of a virus and having to overcome transmission problems on the final day, as he attempts to win a first world championship for Volkswagen.

The fifth round of the championship is the Rally of Argentina, which starts on May. 1. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Toby Davis)