May 24 Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala won the Rally of Portugal on Sunday for the Volkswagen driver's first world championship victory of the season.

Latvala, who took the lead on Friday, beat French world champion team mate Sebastien Ogier by 8.2 seconds with Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen making it a Volkswagen 1-2-3 finish.

Ogier, who won the power stage of the gravel event for three bonus points, leads Mikkelsen in the standings with 105 points to the Norwegian's 63 after five rounds.

The next rally is the Italian round in Sardinia starting on June 6. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)