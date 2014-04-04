Motor racing-Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of NASCAR season
April 25 (The Sports xchange) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to retire from the NASCAR Monster Cup series at the end of the 2017 season.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Portugal on Friday 1. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Ford 1:25:05.600 2. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford +00:03.700 3. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 00:06.500 4. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen 00:25.600 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 00:25.700 6. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 00:42.000 7. Henning Solberg (Norway) Ford 01:42.300 8. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Hyundai 01:58.200 9. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 02:16.200 10. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 02:59.200
LEEDS, Alabama, April 23 Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso sees next month's Indianapolis 500 as a bigger challenge than the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race as he seeks to win motorsport's famed 'Triple Crown'.