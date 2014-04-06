BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Rally of Portugal on Sunday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 3:24:38.700 2. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Ford +00:35.400 3. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen 01:08.100 4. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 04:40.500 5. Henning Solberg (Norway) Ford 04:49.200 6. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 07:40.000 7. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 08:01.100 8. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Hyundai 08:28.100 9. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Ford 09:49.700 10. Jari Ketomaa (Finland) Ford 10:00.500 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud