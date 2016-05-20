Motor racing-Sauber end their points drought
BARCELONA, May 14 Swiss-based Sauber ended their Formula One points drought on Sunday with Pascal Wehrlein finishing eighth in the Spanish Grand Prix for the team's first scoring finish of the season.
May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Portugal on Friday 1. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 1:28:53.300 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +00:31.900 3. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 00:37.300 4. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 00:52.300 5. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:12.200 6. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen 01:33.500 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 01:46.000 8. Eric Camilli (France) Ford 01:49.700 9. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 03:50.900 10. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda 03:52.000
BARCELONA, May 14 Swiss-based Sauber ended their Formula One points drought on Sunday with Pascal Wehrlein finishing eighth in the Spanish Grand Prix for the team's first scoring finish of the season.
BARCELONA, May 14 Force India collected one of Formula One's stranger sanctions on Sunday when they were given a suspended 25,000-euro ($27,317.50) fine for a breach of the rules concerning driver numbers on their cars.