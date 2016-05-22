Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Rally of Portugal on Sunday 1. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 3:59:01.000 2. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen +00:29.700 3. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 00:34.500 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 01:37.100 5. Eric Camilli (France) Ford 04:01.600 6. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 04:06.900 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 06:53.600 8. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 10:24.100 9. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda 11:45.200 10. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Skoda 13:14.000 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.