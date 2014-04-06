April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Rally of Portugal on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 91 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 62 3. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 48 4. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 36 5. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 36 6. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport 21 7. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport Ltd 20 8. Bryan Bouffier (France) M-Sport Ltd 18 8. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 18 10. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 17 11. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 16 12. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 10 13. Benito Guerra (Mexico) M-Sport World Rally Team 8 14. Chris Atkinson (Australia) Hyundai Motorsport 6 15. Jaroslav Melicharek (Slovakia) Slovakia World Rally Team 4 16. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Pontus Tidemand 4 17. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Hyundai Motorsport 4 18. Matteo Gamba (Italy) Matteo Gamba 2 19. Craig Breen (Ireland) Craig Breen 2 20. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Nasser Al-Attiyah 2 21. Yuriy Protasov (Ukraine) Yuriy Protasov 2 22. Jari Ketomaa (Finland) Drive Dmack 1 Constructors Points 1. Volkswagen Motorsport 144 2. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 75 3. M-Sport World Rally Team 60 4. Hyundai Motorsport 45 5. Volkswagen Motorsport II 40 6. Jipocar Czech National Team 20 7. RK M-Sport World Rally Team 4