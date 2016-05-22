Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Portugal on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 114 2. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 67 3. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 58 4. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 57 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport N 56 6. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 37 7. Kris Meeke (Britain) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 26 8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Dmack World Rally Team 24 9. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team (2016) 23 10. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 14 11. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 10 12. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 10 13. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 8 14. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 6 15. Marcos Ligato (Argentina) Marcos Ligato 6 16. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) F.W.R.T. 4 17. Craig Breen (Ireland) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 4 18. Teemu Suninen (Finland) TGS Worldwide 3 19. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 2 20. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Esapekka Lappi 2 21. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Nicolas Fuchs 2 22. Armin Kremer (Germany) BRR Baumschlager Rallye and Racing 1 23. Valeriy Gorban (Ukraine) Eurolamp World Rally Team 1
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.