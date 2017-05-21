May 21 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Portugal on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 128 2. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport 106 3. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 88 4. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 83 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 66 6. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 53 7. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 43 8. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport 33 9. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 27 10. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 21 11. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport 12 12. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 10 13. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 6 14. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 5 15. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 4 16. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 4 17. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 3 18. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin 2 19. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel 1 20. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team 1