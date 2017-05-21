UPDATE 1-Motor racing-First female F1 team boss leaves Sauber
* Team says parting due to 'diverging views' on company's future
SAUBER PRINCIPAL MONISHA KALTENBORN TO LEAVE THE FORMULA ONE TEAM IMMEDIATELY - SAUBER STATEMENT