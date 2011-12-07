LONDON Dec 7 Rallying's governing body is
committed to the long-term future of the world championship
after the promoter's parent company went into administration,
the FIA said on Wednesday.
The world championship is promoted by North One Sport, who
are not in administration themselves but were acquired by
Convers Sports Initiatives this year.
CSI is owned by Russian businessman Vladimir Antonov, who
has been arrested and bailed in Britain with Lithuanian business
partner Raimondas Baranauskas on suspicion of fraud and
large-scale embezzlement.
Antonov was majority stakeholder in collapsed Lithuanian
bank Snoras, a former sponsor of the Renault Formula One team,
as well as owner of second division English soccer club
Portsmouth.
"The FIA is committed to ensuring the long-term commercial
future of the Championship and will make every endeavour to
provide for its future stability," the International Automobile
Federation said in a statement after discussing the developments
at a meeting in New Delhi.
"The FIA is working on an immediate plan to ensure the
fundamental sporting and safety elements will be in place for
the start of the 2012 season.
"As a consequence, it was also agreed that the registration
date for the 2012 FIA World Rally Championship for Manufacturers
be put back to 19 December," it added.
