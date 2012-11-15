Nov 15 Spaniard Dani Sordo will return to Citroen in the world rally championship next season after two years with the Prodrive-run Mini team.

Sordo, 29, competed for Citroen between 2005 and 2010 and has driven one of the French cars in 80 of his 98 world championship rallies.

"We took our time in assessing the potential of the drivers available to line up alongside Mikko Hirvonen next season. Obviously, Dani was very high on our shortlist," said Citroen team principal Yves Matton in a statement on Thursday.

"Dani is very well liked in the team and it's a pleasure for everyone to see him return to the 'family'."

Matton said it was also important for Citroen to have a Latin driver for the southern European and Latin American markets.

Champions Citroen have won the drivers' title with Sebastien Loeb for the last nine years but the Frenchman will not race all next season's rallies.

Finland's Hirvonen will become Citroen's main driver instead when the season starts in Monte Carlo on Jan. 15. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)