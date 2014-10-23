Oct 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Spain on Thursday 1. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 03:39.100 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +00:01.800 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 00:02.900 4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 00:03.100 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 00:03.600 6. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 00:04.000 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen 00:04.600 8. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Ford 00:05.900 9. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 00:07.200 10. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 00:08.400