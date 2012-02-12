Motor racing-McLaren's dream turns into another nightmare
MONTREAL, June 11 For a moment, McLaren allowed themselves to dream at the Canadian Grand Prix before the all-too-familiar nightmare returned.
Feb 12 Driver and constructor standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday. Driver standings 1. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen Total WRT 39 points 2. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen Total WRT 32 3. Petter Solberg (Norway) Ford World Rally Team 29 4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Ford World Rally Team 26 5. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) M-Sport Ford WRT 21 6. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Mini WRC Team 18 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Mads Ostberg 15 8. Francois Delecour (France) M-Sport Ford WRT 8 9. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 6 10. Pierre Campana (France) Mini WRC Team 6 11. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport Ford WRT 4 12. Patrik Sandell (Sweden) Mini WRC Team 4 13. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Czech Ford Rally Team 4 14. Armindo Araujo (Portugal) Armindo Araujo WRT 1 15. Eyvind Brynildsen (Norway) Eyvind Brynildsen 1 Constructors 1. Citroen Total WRT 65 points 2. Ford World Rally Team 55 3. M-Sport Ford WRT 28 4. Mini WRC Team 26 5. Qatar World Rally Team 8 6. Armindo Araujo WRT 4 7. Palmeirinha Rally 2
MONTREAL, June 11 For a moment, McLaren allowed themselves to dream at the Canadian Grand Prix before the all-too-familiar nightmare returned.
MONTREAL, June 11 Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz will take a three-place grid penalty to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as punishment for causing a collision in Canada on Sunday.