Feb 10 Ford's Jari-Matti Latvala held the overnight lead in the Rally of Sweden on Friday while world champion Sebastien Loeb was down in seventh place after getting his Citroen stuck in a snow bank.

Finland's Latvala led his former team mate and compatriot Mikko Hirvonen, now at Citroen, by 16.8 seconds after the first full day on the snow and ice-covered roads in neighbouring Norway and around the Swedish town of Karlstad.

Norway's Petter Solberg, also in a Ford, was in third place and almost 20 seconds off the pace after 10 stages while eight times world champion Frenchman Loeb, who won the Monte Carlo season-opener, had more than two minutes to make up.

Latvala, fastest in Thursday's first ever qualifying session, and Solberg won two stages each with Ford Fiestas filling five of the top six places.

The qualifying allowed drivers the opportunity to select their start positions, Latvala choosing to begin well down the order in the hope of better road conditions.

"I must keep pushing tomorrow (Saturday) and it's important to stay focused," said Latvala, who led after stage three but lost position to Hirvonen on stage six before recovering the advantage again.

"Keeping clear of the snow banks will be key because it's all too easy to be dragged into the soft snow and become stuck."

Loeb failed to do that after starting the morning with a 10 second penalty as a result of a delay in getting out of the service area. He then hit a snow bank in stage seven.

Spain's Dani Sordo, second in Monte Carlo, retired his Mini with an engine problem. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)