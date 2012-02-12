Feb 12 Ford's Jari-Matti Latvala overcame a late puncture to win the Rally of Sweden on Sunday and make amends for crashing out of the Monte Carlo season-opener on the first day.

The Finn beat compatriot and former team mate Mikko Hirvonen, now with Citroen, by 16.6 seconds while eight-times world champion Sebastien Loeb finished a distant sixth.

Loeb, winner in Monte Carlo, saw his hopes vanish when he hit a snow bank on the opening day but retained the championship lead by winning the power stage.

Latvala still had to overcome a late scare when he hit a rock and punctured a front tyre on the 22nd stage, a setback that slashed his lead from more than half a minute to eight seconds.

"It is amazing. Four years ago I won this rally and now I got it again," Latvala, who was able to reassert himself and rebuild his lead while Hirvonen struggled on worn tyres, told the wrc.com website.

"The first time I won this rally I became the youngest ever winner of a world championship rally and beat my hero Henri Toivonen's record. It's fantastic to win it again," added the Finn.

Norway's Petter Solberg, Latvala's team mate, hit the same rock on the same 22nd stage and lost third place to compatriot Mads Ostberg, also in a Ford.

"We got a lot of pressure after Monte and I felt the pressure coming to this event. This has taken a lot of pressure out of the coming events," said Latvala. "I think we're really going to challenge Citroen. We're working very hard." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Clare Fallon)