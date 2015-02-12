Feb 12 A photographer has been taken to hospital following a crash during the practice run at the Rally Sweden race, the only winter event on the World Rally Championship calendar.

The accident happened on Thursday morning near the town of Raada when Polish driver Michal Solowow lost control of his car in a bend and flew off the road, striking the photographer.

"The situation with the injured party is stable," race director Christina Lundkvist-Wiklund told state broadcaster SVT, adding that the injured man had been taken to the hospital in nearby Karlstad.

Attending the event as a spectator, Montreal Canadiens hockey player Magnus Nygren witnessed the accident.

"The crowd stood on the driver's left side, but the photographer was on his right. So when Solowow spun, he hit the photographer with the back of the car, and he flew a fair distance out into the forest," Nygren told newspaper Expressen. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)