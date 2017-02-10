Motor racing-Mercedes now the underdogs, says Wolff
MONACO, May 29 Once-dominant Mercedes are now the underdogs in the Formula One title race, team boss Toto Wolff said after rivals Ferrari took a resounding one-two in Monaco on Sunday.
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Sweden on Friday 1. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 1:16:24.700 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota +00:28.100 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 00:49.700 4. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 00:51.800 5. Sebastien Ogier (France) Ford 00:55.700 6. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 01:17.800 7. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 01:40.300 8. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen 01:54.300 9. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 03:01.500 10. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen 03:23.600
INDIANAPOLIS, May 28 Fernando Alonso hogged the spotlight all month at the Brickyard but on Sunday Takuma Sato was the headliner as the first Japanese to win the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".