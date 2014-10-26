(Adds quotes, details)

BARCELONA Oct 26 France's Sebastien Ogier took his second successive world rally championship title for Volkswagen on Sunday after winning the Rally of Spain.

Ogier, who had led for most of the four-day event, beat Finnish team mate Jari-Matti Latvala by 11.3 seconds to retain the title with one round remaining.

The Frenchman, who became the eighth man to win multiple championship titles and just the fifth to claim back-to-back titles, now has 242 points to Latvala's 211.

The 30-year-old's only difficult moment came on Saturday when he was forced to drive 20km with a damaged tire but he held on to register the 23rd victory of his career.

The win was Volkswagen's 11th of the season and equalled the record set by Citroen in 2005 and 2008.

"It was my target at the start of the year to prove my title last year wasn't a one-off and I've done it," said Ogier. "I'm so happy.

"It's been a fantastic weekend. It was tough, I was pushing so hard on day one and then it was a long two days on tarmac where I had to watch Jari-Matti flying.

"I had to be clever and watch him all the time. The car has been fantastic all weekend. Big thanks to Volkswagen for giving me such fantastic tools.

"That was the target of the season definitely - to prove that the first was no one-off. It's everything I wanted!"

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman and Pritha Sarkar)