PARIS Nov 23 Frenchman Sebastien Ogier, who finished third in this year's rallying world championship with Citroen, has joined Volkswagen.

"Sebastien Ogier has been signed as the first official Volkswagen driver for the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC)," the German team said in a statement.

"Ogier (...) will be instrumental in helping to shape the development of the Polo R WRC for Volkswagen's 2013 entry in the World Rally Championship."

Ogier, who is joining with his co-driver Julien Ingrassia following their exit from Citroen, will therefore miss the 2012 season.

"Volkswagen is number one in Europe and will soon be number one in the world," Ogier was quoted as saying in the team statement.

"I'm sure that they're going to compete with the goal of clinching the WRC title. I'm happy to be part of this from the outset."

Ogier left Citroen after it was announced that world championship runner-up Mikko Hirvonen of Finland would join the French manufacturer.

Volkswagen added that Ogier would "perform his first run as a Volkswagen factory driver at the Race Of Champions in Duesseldorf on 3 and 4 December".