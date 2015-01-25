Jan 25 Sebastien Ogier successfully defended his Monte Carlo Rally title on Sunday, winning the opening round of the world championship with a masterful display in the snow and ice of the French Alps.

The double world champion Ogier, who saw off an initial challenge from returning great, ten-times Monte Carlo winner Sebastien Loeb, eventually cruised home to win by 58 seconds from Finnish team mate Jari-Matti Latvala.

Driving a Volkswagen Polo R in the difficult, slippery conditions over the rally's four testing days, Ogier led home Latvala and Norway's Andreas Mikkelsen, as the trio secured a podium sweep for the German manufacturer.

Ogier prevailed after some tremendous early battles with his illustrious compatriot Loeb, making a one-off appearance after a 15-month absence, over the first seven special stages, until the nine-time world champion hit a rock and broke his Citroen DS 3's rear suspension.

Ogier, who is hunting a third consecutive global crown, held a 43-second lead going into the final day and, though controlling his pace with safe tyre choices, still extended his lead to seal his third Monte Carlo triumph.

"Winning Monte Carlo means a lot for every driver, but especially for me," Ogier told the official World Rally website (www.wrc.com).

"It's the most important rally of the season. The weather makes it a huge challenge but the satisfaction is great when you make it.

"This event had the best atmosphere I have experienced on a rally," added Ogier, who grew up near the host town of Gap. "When I drove the stage close to my home village the atmosphere was magical." (Writing by Ian Chadband; Editing by Justin Palmer)