June 22 Eight-times world champion Sebastien
Loeb held a four-second lead over teammate Mikko Hirvonen on
Friday, following a dominant display by the Citroens on the
opening day of the New Zealand rally.
Frenchman Loeb and Finn Hirvonen topped seven of the rally's
first eight stages south-west of Auckland.
Ford's Jari-Matti Latvala took honours in stage one and had
been running third overall until he went off the road and hit a
fence on the penultimate stage.
The incident cost him over four minutes and sent him down to
an overnight position of ninth.
Russian Evgeny Novikov was third, 1:31 behind Loeb.
Norwegian Petter Solberg lost 90 seconds on his first loop
following an early decision to go against the tyre trend and opt
for hard rubber, but managed work his way back up the board to
round out the top four, 8.3 seconds behind Novikov.
