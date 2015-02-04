Feb 4 Ralph Lauren Corp reported a 9.3 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger dollar and lower-than-expected sales, sending its shares down 9.7 percent in premarket trading.

The luxury fashion house said net income fell to $215 million, or $2.41 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 27, from $237 million, or $2.57 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 0.9 percent to $2.03 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)