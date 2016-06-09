Britain's Grainger first-half profit rises
May 19 Grainger Plc, Britain's largest listed residential landlord, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit and said strong trading would continue over the second half.
June 9 Ralph Lauren Corp said it has appointed former Coach Inc executive Jane Nielsen as chief financial offer, two days after announcing a slew of other reforms.
Nielsen will replace Robert Madore, who has been CFO since April 2015, Ralph Lauren said on Thursday. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
TOKYO, May 19 Japanese chemicals maker Daicel Corp and auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co said on Friday they will invest 1 billion yen ($8.98 million) in each other's equity to build cooperation in the areas of auto safety parts and new materials. ($1 = 111.3300 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)