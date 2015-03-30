By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, March 30
said Ralph Lauren Corp may try to hold the U.S. Polo
Association in contempt for using a logo that resembles its
iconic polo player logo, but put the case on hold for a related
arbitration.
In a decision made public on Monday, U.S. District Judge
Richard Sullivan said Ralph Lauren could pursue claims that the
"double horsemen" logo used to advertise USPA retail stores,
including in New York's Times Square, and online stores was too
similar to Ralph Lauren's logo of a polo player atop a horse.
Sullivan said the USPA's depictions, which Ralph Lauren said
appear to make the two horsemen blur together, "certainly appear
to be the very mark" prohibited under a 2005 jury verdict and
2012 injunction.
But Sullivan stayed the case while an arbitrator decides
whether Ralph Lauren's claims should be arbitrated, saying the
case would be "greatly simplified" following arbitration. The
decision is dated March 27.
Lawyers for Ralph Lauren and the USPA did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Sullivan's decision is the latest installment in litigation
that began in 1984 between the parties over their logos.
Separately on Monday, Indian textile company Arvind Ltd
said it would pay Ralph Lauren $3.2 million to settle
a lawsuit claiming it sold USPA products in India that lacked
hangtags showing that Polo Ralph Lauren had nothing to do with
the products. Arvind did not admit wrongdoing.
The case is PRL USA Holdings Inc v. United States Polo
Association Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 14-00764.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by
Christian Plumb)