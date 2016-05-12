(Adds details, share move)
May 12 Luxury fashion retailer Ralph Lauren Corp
reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and
profit, helped by an extra week in the quarter this year, new
stores and growth in online sales.
Shares of Ralph Lauren, whose brands include Polo Ralph
Lauren and Club Monaco, were up 4.1 percent at $88.00 in
premarket trading on Thursday.
Ralph Lauren has been spending on its e-commerce business,
expanding distribution in China, and restructuring its business
to better react to fashion trends.
The company has also been expanding its product portfolio to
include women's clothing under its Polo brand and has launched a
new line of sport and outdoor clothing.
However, sales at stores open for at least a year fell 6
percent. Analysts on average had expected a 5.1 percent decline,
according to Consensus Metrix.
Ralph Lauren's net income fell to $41 million, or 49 cents
per share, in the quarter ended April 2, from $124 million, or
$1.41 per share, a year earlier.
The decline in net income was primarily due to higher
selling, general and administrative costs and a $45 million
impairment and restructuring charge.
Excluding items, the company earned 88 cents per share,
above the average analyst estimate of 83 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $1.87 billion, but came in above
analysts' average estimate of $1.86 billion.
