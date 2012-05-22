May 22 Ralph Lauren Corp reported a
higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit sales
growth at its own stores and large gains in its Internet
business.
The clothing company also said it is doubling its quarterly
dividend to 40 cents per share.
Ralph Lauren, with brands like Polo, Club Monaco and Chaps
that range from mid-tier basics to high-end luxury labels, said
revenue rose 13.7 percent in the fourth quarter ended March 31
to $1.62 billion.
The company expects sales for fiscal year 2013 to be up by a
"mid-single digit" percentage.
Ralph Lauren's quarterly net income was $94.4 million, or 99
cents per share, compared with $73.2 million, or 74 cents per
share. That was 15 cents better than Wall Street forecasts,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.