May 17 Ralph Lauren Corp named Procter &
Gamble executive Patrice Louvet as chief executive, more
than three months after his predecessor left the firm, following
differences with founder Ralph Lauren over the direction of the
company.
Louvet's appointment will be effective July 17, at which
time he will also be appointed to the board, the company said.
Most recently, Louvet was group president of P&G's global
beauty unit that oversees 12 brands, including Head & Shoulders,
Olay and Pantene.
"Finding the right partner to work with me to take us
forward in our evolution has been my primary focus over the last
several months and I am thrilled that Patrice is joining our
talented team," Executive Chairman Ralph Lauren said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Louvet's appointment comes after former Chief Executive
Stefan Larsson stepped down in February after just a year in his
role, following differences with Lauren over the direction in
which to take the company's product, marketing and shopping
experience.
Ralph Lauren is scheduled to report results on Thursday. Its
shares were down marginally in trading before the bell on
Wednesday.
