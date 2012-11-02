Nov 2 Ralph Lauren Corp reported lower
quarterly earnings and lowered its full-year sales forecast
because of its ongoing closures of distribution points in China,
the discontinuation of its American Living brand and the impact
of currency.
The company now expects revenue to be up 2 percent to 3
percent for the year ending in March, compared with a previous
forecast for mid-single-digit percentage growth.
Net income fell 8.5 percent to $213.7 million, or $2.29 per
share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 29, from $233.5
million, or $2.46 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 2.2 percent to $1.86 billion. Excluding the
impact of its China store closings and the American Living
brand, revenue rose 3 percent in the quarter.