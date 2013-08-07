Aug 7 Ralph Lauren Corp on Wednesday
reported higher quarterly sales but lower profit, and the
fashion company reiterated its sales forecast for the year.
The company said net revenue, including licensing revenue,
in the first quarter ended June 29 rose 3.8 percent to $1.65
billion - in line with Wall Street projections, according to
I/B/E/S. Wholesale sales rose 6 percent, outpacing the 3 percent
growth at its own stores, as sales to department stores jumped.
Ralph Lauren reaffirmed its revenue forecast and still
expects a rise of 4 percent to 7 percent this fiscal year.
Net income slipped slightly to $181 million, or $1.94 per
share, from $193 million, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.