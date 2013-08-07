By Phil Wahba
Aug 7 Ralph Lauren Corp on Wednesday
reported disappointing quarterly sales at its own stores,
raising concerns that it is expanding too quickly, and the
fashion company reiterated its forecast for modest growth this
fiscal year.
Shares of Ralph Lauren fell 6.1 percent to $177.89 in midday
trading.
Sales at stores open at least a year slipped 1 percent in
the first quarter ended June 29, a drop the company blamed on
"challenging" trends in customer traffic.
Stripping out the effects of a strong U.S. dollar,
comparable sales would have been up, but only by 1 percent,
below the 4 percent growth in the previous quarter.
"Retail is a tough business - when you go retail, you make
your business more complicated," Morningstar analyst Paul
Swinand told Reuters, referring to Ralph Lauren's store
expansion.
Analysts expressed concerns about the impact of the store
expansions and renovations, as well as investments in
e-commerce, on Ralph Lauren's bottom line. The company had about
$66 million in capital expenses, including new stores, last
quarter.
In a research note, JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss called
Ralph Lauren's efforts "moves for the long term" but said the
pressure on profits and slowing retail sales would hurt the
company's shares.
Ralph Lauren now operates 396 stores itself, up from 379
last year. It is repositioning itself in China, closing
locations that were run by local partners and replacing them
with its own in better locations.
Retail now generates 52 percent of sales for Ralph Lauren,
compared with 38 percent five years ago. Sales to department
stores were long its biggest business.
Wholesale sales rose 6 percent, twice the rate of its retail
business, as sales to department stores like Macy's Inc,
its single biggest customer, jumped.
The company also is renovating many Club Monaco stores and
expanding e-commerce into South Korea, among other projects.
Chief Operating Officer Roger Farah said on the call that
those investments would pay off and lift sales growth later this
fiscal year.
Ralph Lauren, long a Wall Street darling for its torrid
growth, was vulnerable to a selloff at any whiff of slowing
business because of how expensive its shares are, Morningstar's
Swinand said.
The shares are trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4,
making them more expensive than those of peers like VF Corp
, Burberry Group Plc and Coach Inc.
MODEST GROWTH
Ralph Lauren affirmed its revenue forecast and still expects
a rise of 4 percent to 7 percent this fiscal year, a modest pace
compared with the double-digit gains of recent years.
The company, whose brands also include Chaps, expects
revenue this quarter to be up by a low single-digit percentage
rate, hurt in part by the strong U.S. dollar, which lowers the
value of foreign sales.
The repositioning in China, as well as the decision last
year by J.C. Penney Co Inc to drop Ralph Lauren's
"American Living" brand, has hurt sales in the last year.
The company said net revenue, including from licensing, rose
3.8 percent to $1.65 billion in the first quarter. That was in
line with Wall Street estimates, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $181 million, or $1.94 per share, from
$193 million, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier. That was in
line with analysts' projections.