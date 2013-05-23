May 23 Ralph Lauren Corp on Thursday
reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by a jump in sales at
its own stores and lower cotton costs.
The fashion company said net revenue, including licensing
revenue, in the fourth quarter ended March 31 rose 1.3 percent
to $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren forecast companywide revenues
will rise 4 percent to 7 percent in the new fiscal year.
At Ralph Lauren's own stores open at least a year, which
generate about half of sales, revenue was up 7 percent.
Net income rose to $127.2 million, or $1.37 per share, from
$94.4 million or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.