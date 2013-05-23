By Edward Krudy
May 23 New York State officials auditing the
town of Ramapo, New York, which is now the subject of a federal
investigation, had contact with federal law enforcement during a
state audit in 2011, according to a state official with
knowledge of the matter.
The FBI conducted what it described as a law enforcement
operation in Ramapo on May 15, when it raided town offices, but
it has declined to comment further on the investigation. A
spokesman said the FBI would not make an announcement until
formal charges had been made.
Neither town nor law enforcement officials have revealed
reasons for the investigation.
The official said the auditors for the state comptroller's
office have not had contact with the FBI since the audit, which
was published in February 2012. The official declined to be
named as the investigation is not public.
In its report on the audit, the comptroller's office
criticized Ramapo's funding of a minor league baseball stadium
that it said could leave taxpayer on the hook for $60 million.
The stadium was financed through the town's Local
Development Corporation, a private, not-for-profit corporation.
The state comptroller's office does not have full audit powers
over the corporation.
Officials at Ramapo, about 40 miles (64 km) north of New
York City, did not return requests for comment.
"Ramapo officials ignored red flags that the project numbers
didn't add up, which could adversely impact its finances for
years to come," state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said at the
time of the audit.
The Ramapo Local Development Corporation did not return
requests for comment.
Ramapo has now postponed issuing nearly $40 million in
general obligation public improvement bonds that were scheduled
to price on Thursday, according to data company IPREO.
The town's financial adviser said the debt sale would likely
take place next week.
"We have converted from a sale of bonds to a sale of notes,"
Ramapo's financial adviser, Environmental Capital, said in
e-mailed comments. "We anticipate a closing next week."
The advisor did not say why the sale had been postponed or
why notes were being offered instead of bonds.
Moody's Investors Service last Friday said it may cut the
town's A1 general obligation bond rating, citing the federal
investigation. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and Fitch
Ratings do not rate Ramapo.