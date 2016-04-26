(Bennett Ramberg served as a policy analyst in the Bureau of
Politico-Military Affairs in the George H.W. Bush
administration. He is the author of "Nuclear Power Plants as
Weapons for the Enemy." The opinions expressed here are his
own.)
By Bennett Ramberg
April 26 Chernobyl's 30th anniversary on April
26 comes against the backdrop of growing apprehension that
nuclear reactors may become a terrorist target.
Serious concern arose during the recent Islamic State
attacks in Brussels. Evidence suggested that the assailants were
considering a nuclear-related incident. The terrorists had a
senior Belgian nuclear official under surveillance, and two
former nuclear power-plant employees were reported to have
joined Islamic State.
This may help explain why Belgian authorities rushed
military forces to protect its nuclear plants.
The scare provided a reminder that nuclear reactors are
radiological mines that terrorists could exploit. Destruction of
a plant would mark a zenith of terrorist violence. Radioactive
elements would spread across national boundaries. It would
endanger the lives of many, while creating economic and
environmental havoc mimicking the Chernobyl or Fukushima
explosions.
How concerned should the West and other regions be? And if
the peril remains so serious, why doesn't the international
community impose mandatory security standards?
Actually, Washington has tried to do just that. On June 14,
1946, the United States proposed the Baruch Plan at the United
Nations. It called for an International Atomic Development
Authority that would maintain "managerial or ownership of all
atomic energy activities potentially dangerous to world
security" and "the power to control, inspect and license all
other atomic activities."
Had Cold War politics not intervened, reactors would likely
be safer and more secure today. Instead, the international
community now faces a patchwork of national regulations. The
result leaves open a terrorist nuclear Pandora's Box.
Certainly, enforcement of robust security standards -
including adequately manned, trained and armed guard forces;
physical barriers to vital areas; detection, alarm and
communication systems; a careful vetting of all plant employees
to ensure against infiltration of terrorists and criminals,
along with other measures - are but a small price to pay to
avoid yet another intentional or accidental Chernobyl or
Fukushima.
Unfortunately, given inertia, we may have to wait for the
intentional Chernobyl to take place to get action. Consider
that nuclear critics have been concerned for decades that
reactors are likely terrorist targets and not enough is being
done to protect them.
They insisted that terrorists could breach the containment
structures of nuclear power plants using sophisticated hand-held
weapons, rocket-propelled grenades, vehicular bombs and
water-based or airborne attack. They also warned about insider
sabotage of vital plant life lines, which could release the
core's deadly radioactive contents.
But with no serious attack so far, complacency has set
in. Belgium finally put armed guards at its plants only after
last year's Paris terrorist attacks. How many other nations
among the 30 with power reactors have been equally complacent?
But smugness has been revealed to be an embarrassment. In 2012,
Greenpeace activists broke into a Swedish nuclear installation.
The environmental activists scaled fences surrounding two
nuclear power reactors and hid four of its party overnight on
the roof of one. In 2014, another group of Greenpeace activists
broke into a French nuclear power plant near the German border
and hung a large banner from the reactor building.
These stunts demonstrate there is something seriously wrong
with power-plant security practices in the two countries, and in
perhaps many others.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the World
Association of Nuclear Operators and the European Union - all
press for reactor security and safety by offering guidelines.
They send survey teams to evaluate plant security at the request
of the host country. But they cannot force countries to change
their security habits.
Generally, such mindsets don't change easily. It takes
events, not hypotheticals, to do that.
It took the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center in
New York, for example, to push the United States into setting
tougher standards for protecting reactors against vehicular
bombings. Then, the Sept. 11, 2001, attack prompted the Nuclear
Regulatory Commission to boost defenses against ground attacks
because members believed that better airport security would
protect against a 9/11-style air attack on reactors.
But even in the United States, which purports to apply the
security gold standard, mock attacks have repeatedly found holes
in reactor security.
We should expect that only an intentional Chernobyl incident
will get complacent countries to dramatically change their
security culture. Here is where international groups if given
authority, can do some planning to address the issue.
The plan should lay out mandatory security and safety
requirements for all nuclear plants worldwide, to be
administered by the International Atomic Energy Agency or other
authorized body to license plant operations. Were the security
at a licensed plant found to be inadequate, the authorized
agency would suspend the plant's license until operators made
the required fixes.
Unfortunately, we may have to await an intentional Chernobyl
to take place first to galvanize this sort of preventative
action.
