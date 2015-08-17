(Adds details, background)
Aug 17 Tech licensing company Rambus Inc
said it would start selling chips under its own brand,
a move aimed at reducing its dependence on income from
litigation to defend its patents.
Shares of the company, known for its years of aggressive
patent lawsuit battles against chipmakers, were up slightly in
premarket trading on Monday.
Rambus said the memory chips are designed to improve the
performance of server systems used by businesses and data
centers and that it was currently shipping samples of the chips,
called RB26, to potential customers.
Instead of manufacturing the chips itself, Rambus will hire
specialists to make them, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Sunday, adding that commercial production would start later this
year.
Rambus, founded in 1990, started developing technologies to
make high-speed memory chips and decided to license them to
other companies.
Manufacturers not agreeing to pay license fee were sued by
the company for infringement. Rambus has waged years of patent
wars with chipmakers such as Micron Technology Inc,
Nvidia Corp and SK Hynix.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)