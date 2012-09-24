NEW YORK, Sept 23 Technology licensing company
Rambus Inc destroyed records that could have been
evidence in its patent dispute with South Korea's Hynix
Semiconductor Inc, a U.S. judge ruled, but the court
has not yet decided on a penalty for the American firm.
Hynix said it believes the ruling will "substantially limit"
the royalties it will be required to pay Rambus for infringing
on the company's patents.
Judge Ronald Whyte of the U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of California said in his ruling, which was
dated Sept. 21, that Rambus' patents should still be seen as
valid.
Still, Rambus' destruction of evidence "should preclude it
from entitlement to a royalty that places Hynix at a competitive
disadvantage," Judge Whyte wrote in his ruling.
Both companies have been ordered to submit briefs to the
court on what they believe would be a reasonable royalty rate
for the patents.
"This is a positive result as it is consistent with what
we've been seeking all along - reasonable compensation for the
use of our patented inventions," Rambus General Counsel Thomas
Lavelle said in a statement.
The same judge had previously ordered Hynix to pay Rambus
around $397 million for infringing on dynamic random-access
memory (DRAM) patents.