Dec 22 Rambus Inc said it has
signed a patent licensing deal with Broadcom Inc,
resolving all previous claims related to its technology.
The company said it will license its patent for integrated
circuits used in chips made by Broadcom.
However, Rambus did not disclose any financial details
related to the deal, or which patent technology would be part of
the agreement.
Rambus shares rose 8 percent after the announcement to $7.92
in extended trading. They have lost almost 60 percent in value
since last month after losing a $4 billion antitrust lawsuit
against Micron Technology Inc and Hynix Semiconductor Inc
.
Irvine, California-based Broadcom is known for its chips
used for wireless networking standards including WiFi and
cellular data.
Rambus, which has a history of litigating against chip
makers for violating its intellectual property rights, had filed
a complaint with the International Trade Commission against
Broadcom last year.