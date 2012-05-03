UK PM May to appoint senior ministers later on Friday -Sky
LONDON, June 9 British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to appoint government ministers to senior positions later on Friday, broadcaster Sky News reported, citing unspecified sources.
WASHINGTON May 3 A U.S. trade panel said T hursday i t w ould review a decision made in March that chipmakers LSI Corp and chip design house STMicroelectronics NV did not violate Rambus Inc's patented chip technology.
LONDON, June 9 The leader of the anti-EU United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Paul Nuttall said on Friday he would resign after the party failed to win any lawmakers in the British parliament and saw its vote share fall dramatically.